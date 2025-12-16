Soulja Hate Repellant - Album by Niontay

Niontay’s Soulja Hate Repellant is a sharp, restless statement that thrives on tension and individuality. Across skeletal beats and jittery rhythms, he raps with complete command of his abilities. His voice cuts through minimal production, making every bar feel exposed and intentional. The album resists easy hooks, instead rewarding close listening with clever phrasing and left-field flows. There are some cool features throughout the album as well, and the more you listen, the more you will enjoy the unique production choices. Soulja Hate Repellant is an artist at his most confident, and we cannot wait to hear more.
Release Date: December 16, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Soulja Hate Repellant
01. Rockoutcentury
02. 100days100nights
03. 3am@Tony's (feat. Lerado Khalil)
04. Cressidaway!/TPGeeK (feat. Earl Sweatshirt)
05. soulja hate/ Mr.Havemyway x Mr.Beatdaroad (feat. Sunny)
06. larizzy's laire
07. Dadecountydates
08. April 7th (Westside swanging)
09. Mark William Lewis flow
10. Dreamin' (of u;)
11. Neymar
12. Free Luigi