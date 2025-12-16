Soulja Hate Repellant - Album by Niontay

Niontay is having a solid run right now, and his album "Soulja Hate Repellant" is going to go a long way in attracting new fans.

Niontay’s Soulja Hate Repellant is a sharp, restless statement that thrives on tension and individuality. Across skeletal beats and jittery rhythms, he raps with complete command of his abilities. His voice cuts through minimal production, making every bar feel exposed and intentional. The album resists easy hooks, instead rewarding close listening with clever phrasing and left-field flows. There are some cool features throughout the album as well, and the more you listen, the more you will enjoy the unique production choices. Soulja Hate Repellant is an artist at his most confident, and we cannot wait to hear more.

