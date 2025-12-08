ION CARE - Song by TisaKorean

TisaKorean is an artist who likes to break new ground and do things his own way. Overall, this has helped him become the artist he is today. A risk-taker who also just makes fun music. He doesn't take himself too seriously, which is refreshing in this day and age. On Friday, the artist came through with a new track called "ION CARE," and as you can imagine, it is proving to be a big hit amongst his fans. From the out there production to the flows, TisaKorean does everything he can to reassert that no one is doing it quite like him.
Release Date: December 5, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A