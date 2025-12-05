700 Club - Song by Logic featuring Wiz Khalifa

Logic is gearing up for a new album called Sidequest, which is presumably going to feature songs form a plethora of different genres. On Friday, the artist dropped off "700 Club," which is a collaboration with Wiz Khalifa. These two have collaborated together in the past, so it should come as no surprise that this collab goes over extremely well. Logic provides a catchy hook, while Wiz's spirited verse in the back half of the song provides some nice variety. If you are a Logic fan, then you will most likely enjoy this latest effort.
Release Date: December 3, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Sidequest
Quotable Lyrics from 700 Club
I'm tryna make the best of what I got with my time
But I can't get rid of what the fuck is all on my mind
Break it down, it feels like every day I'm on the line
I can't gеt rid of what they fuck they talk about all the timе