700 Club - Song by Logic featuring Wiz Khalifa

Logic and Wiz Khalifa have teamed up for a new track, "700 Club," which comes off the former's upcoming album, "Sidequest."

I'm tryna make the best of what I got with my time But I can't get rid of what the fuck is all on my mind Break it down, it feels like every day I'm on the line I can't gеt rid of what they fuck they talk about all the timе

Logic is gearing up for a new album called Sidequest, which is presumably going to feature songs form a plethora of different genres. On Friday, the artist dropped off "700 Club," which is a collaboration with Wiz Khalifa . These two have collaborated together in the past, so it should come as no surprise that this collab goes over extremely well. Logic provides a catchy hook, while Wiz's spirited verse in the back half of the song provides some nice variety. If you are a Logic fan, then you will most likely enjoy this latest effort.

