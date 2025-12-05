MARCH – Song by GloRilla

Big Glo taps into HBCU culture with her new track "MARCH."

GloRilla is back with “MARCH,” a brand new high-energy anthem that fuses her Memphis grit with the electricity of HBCU band culture. The track hits with booming percussion, brass-heavy production, and Glo’s signature commanding cadence. The song arrives with a cinematic video directed by Troy Roscoe, where Glo steps into full Drumline-inspired mode, leading a band into a head-to-head musical showdown. “MARCH” feels built for stadiums and step-shows. Moreover, it's loud, confident, and designed for movement. It continues a major run for Big Glo as she racks up Grammy nominations and continues to thrive in the rap landscape.

Release Date: December 5, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A

These h--s scary, diamonds clarity, b--ch I'm legendary (B--ch, I'm the biggest)
Big Glo pull up shittin' on hoes, stunnin' like Mitch and Terry (Whoo, whoo)
When I'm 'round Memphis, me and my b--ches secure, it ain't necessary (Stamp that)

