MARCH – Song by GloRilla

GloRilla is back with “MARCH,” a brand new high-energy anthem that fuses her Memphis grit with the electricity of HBCU band culture. The track hits with booming percussion, brass-heavy production, and Glo’s signature commanding cadence. The song arrives with a cinematic video directed by Troy Roscoe, where Glo steps into full Drumline-inspired mode, leading a band into a head-to-head musical showdown. “MARCH” feels built for stadiums and step-shows. Moreover, it's loud, confident, and designed for movement. It continues a major run for Big Glo as she racks up Grammy nominations and continues to thrive in the rap landscape.