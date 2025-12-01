Album - Album by Yuno Miles

Yuno Miles is an artist who has gone viral for various meme songs, and now he has an album full of those same tracks.

Yuno Miles went viral a few years ago by dropping songs that were nonsensical, but ultimately pretty funny. From wild flows to ridiculous lyrics, Miles is the meme rapper final boss. He has been mentioned on Jimmy Fallon, and he has also been lauded by people like Kanye West . On Saturday, he dropped a new album, called Album. This project contains 13 tracks and just one feature, which comes from none other than Anthony Fantano himself. It's a unique project, although one that you have to be fully tapped into to understand.

