Album - Album by Yuno Miles

Yuno Miles went viral a few years ago by dropping songs that were nonsensical, but ultimately pretty funny. From wild flows to ridiculous lyrics, Miles is the meme rapper final boss. He has been mentioned on Jimmy Fallon, and he has also been lauded by people like Kanye West. On Saturday, he dropped a new album, called Album. This project contains 13 tracks and just one feature, which comes from none other than Anthony Fantano himself. It's a unique project, although one that you have to be fully tapped into to understand.
Release Date: November 29, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop, Meme Rap
Tracklist for ALBUM
- That Way
- Racetrack
- Hop In The Ride
- Soul Hunt
- Need That
- Dance Dance
- Tonights The Night
- Head Ahh
- Pushups
- Hi
- 6'2
- Bobo's Chicken ft. Fantano
- Scooby Doo