Frankenstein - Song by Chris Patrick

Chris Patrick has been going on a huge run as of late, and with his new track "Frankenstein," there is no denying he's up next.

Chris Patrick recently delivered a sensational freestyle on Kai Cenat's stream that went incredibly viral. The artist has also been getting co-signs from the likes of Jeremy Hecht and even Elliott Wilson. With that in mind, it is clear that he is destined for a massive 2026. In fact, the artist is preparing himself for that leap to stardom, with a new track called "Frankenstein." This is a song that even contains production from Conductor Williams, which shows you that Patrick is getting on plenty of radars right now. The rapping here is exceptional, which is expected. Patrick continues to grow as an artist, and we look forward to seeing what he does next.

