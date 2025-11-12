Belly - Song by Wale

Wale is set to drop off his new album "Everything is a Lot" on Friday, but first, we just got the new single "Belly."

Wale is going to be dropping Everything Is A Lot on Friday, and there is no doubt that fans are excited for the project. The artist has delivered some incredible singles so far, and there is no denying that he has more in the tuck. In fact, on Wednesday, Wale came through for his fans by previewing his album with one more single. Below, you can listen to "Belly." This is a dope, laid back song in which we get a instrumental full of vocal samples. As for Wale, his rapping his top-notch, and he brings forth bars that speak deeply to his experiences. Wale has never feared being vulnerable, and you can expect that mentality throughout the rest of the album, which drops in just two days.

Release Date: November 12, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: Everything Is A Lot

