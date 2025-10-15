Mirroronnabenz - Song by Wale

Wale is dropping his new album "Everything Is A Lot" on November 14th, and leading up to the project, he has dropped off a new single.

Wale is someone that the fans always want to hear from. He has a legendary catalog, and he comes from an era that brings about lots of nostalgia. His pen is still top tier, and with Everything Is A Lot dropping on November 14th, the fans are very excited. To help lead up to this new album, the artist has just dropped off a new BNYX-produced single called "Mirroronnabenz." The track has some sweet laid back production, that allows for Wale to flow with ease. It's a song that has certainly left us intrigued about what direction Wale is going to take this upcoming LP.

