SCRAM! – Album by Domo Genesis & Graymatter

Domo Genesis has been consistently compelling and sharp as an MC for about two decades now, a talent he displays once again on his new album SCRAM! It's a collaborative project with producer Graymatter following their previous full-length link-up World Gone Mad, who provides a lot of dusty but still evocative instrumentals for the former Odd Future member's dense verses. Evidence and 3wayslim also appear as features on here, and the brief runtime makes for an earthy and fulfilling rap experience. Of course, it's nothing you didn't already know about Domo. But to hear him remain so fresh and inspired in his writing is always a very nice treat.
Release Date: November 7, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist of SCRAM!
- SHEDDINGWEIGHT
- MAKEMEALILMONEY
- GOODGRACIOUS
- CLOCKING2U (feat. Evidence)
- MONEY
- DEDICATION
- KURTRAMBIS
- DEYKNOW
- PLAINFACE
- TIRESMOKE
- BUENOSNACHOS
- EVERYTHINGIMNOT (feat. 3wayslim)
- PRAY4U