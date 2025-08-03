Domo Genesis returns with World Gone Mad, a ten-minute EP that reaffirms his lyrical prowess and underscores a distinct creative vision. The collaboration with Virginia-based producer Graymatter delivers a focused, minimalist offering that trades spectacle for introspection.

In just a few tracks, Domo’s verses unfold with clarity and calm urgency. He navigates Graymatter’s moody, drumless production with the ease of an artist who knows his voice and doesn’t need excess to prove his point.

The absence of percussion allows Domo’s words to breathe, placing every rhyme under a microscope. The effect is subtle but intentional—no hooks, no frills, just meditative raps over haunting loops.

Critics have described the EP as “solid” and “classic Odd Future energy,” a nod to the collective that helped shape Domo’s early sound. Online, longtime fans praised the pairing’s chemistry and the raw, analog feel of the production. Reddit threads quickly lit up with support, many calling the release “fire” and speculating that a full-length follow-up might be on the horizon.

Despite its brevity, World Gone Mad refuses to feel incomplete. The project doesn’t reach for radio or algorithms.

Instead, it offers a quiet conviction—proof that underground rap still thrives on simplicity and soul. Domo, now deep into his second decade as an emcee, isn’t chasing trends. He’s refining a blueprint.

In a landscape filled with overproduced records and algorithm-driven drops, World Gone Mad feels like a deliberate pivot. It’s an album that trusts its audience. For fans of cerebral bars and dusty loops, this is rap stripped to its essence—no filler, no flash, just substance.

Domo Genesis and Graymatter may not shout, but their message lands with unmistakable weight.

World Gone Mad - Domo Genesis & Graymatter

