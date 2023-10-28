Domo Genesis Teams Up With Producer Graymatter For His Third LP Of 2023 With “What You Don’t Get!?”

Odd Future seems to be on the cusp of making a full return sometime in the near future We got a hint at what they are going to sound like with their very interesting but also confusing single, "NEW FUTURE ERA." It is on YouTube and the track only lasts around 50 seconds. Needless to say, though we are not sure exactly what direction they are going in. However, we do know where Domo Genesis is right now.

The Inglewood, California rapper for more casual listeners may be remembered as someone who has worked with Tyler, The Creator. But, for the hip-hop heads out there, they know him more as a talented lyricist with a more serious solo career. In 2023 Domo has been pushing out tons of material

Listen To What You Don't Get?! From Domo Genesis And Graymatter

Back on April 20, he teamed up with one of the greatest producers of all time, The Alchemist, for No Idols. Then, he put out a sequel tape to Purple Corolla, with Red Corolla in June. Now, he is back for thirds with another producer Graymatter. He has worked with artists very similar to Domo. Conway the Machine, Benny The Butcher, and more have worked hand-in-hand with him. Domo gets him now and they are a seamless fit.

What You Don't Get?! Tracklist:

Adonis Plank Walk Stankwater What You Don't Get Details Rick Fox with 3wayslim This 2 Shall Pass Remy Banks I See U, Doing U with Fly Anakin Gifted Creatures Halfprice Bend 2 Be Continued / Taking My Time PrettyUgly Until U Understand with Nicole Bus

