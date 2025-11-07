Call Me - Song by Toosii

Toosii is one of the best when it comes to melodic rap tracks, and this past week, he continued his hot streak with "Call Me."

Toosii has become a master when it comes to smooth melodic rap tracks that make you feel something. Sometimes, he drifts into R&B territory, and there are never any complaints. This past week, Toosii unveiled "Call Me," a buttery smooth melodic cut that will have you yearning for that special someone. It can be considered a somber track at times, although there is also an uplifting quality to it. The music video showcases footage from Toosii's tour, in which the loneliness of traveling the country is put on full display. This visual pairs well with the theme of the song, and there is no denying that the artist was feeling all sorts of emotions when he made this.

