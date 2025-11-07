It's Been A Minute - Song by Wiz Khalifa featuring RMR

Wiz Khalifa has been at it for a long time. Some might even say "It's Been A Minute." All jokes aside, that is the title of Wiz's new track, featuring the likes of RMR. For those who may not remember, RMR went viral right before the pandemic in 2020. He dropped off a Rascal Flatts cover, and did so wearing a shiesty mask, all while surrounded by men with guns. On this track, RMR helps provide a hook. Meanwhile, Khalifa handles the verses, where his signature personality shines through. It's a dope track, and one that you should check out this morning.
Release Date: November 7, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A