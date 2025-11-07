Kinda Famous (Deluxe) - Album By KenTheMan

KenTheMan showcases her growth, grit, and self-made energy.

KenTheMan returns with the deluxe version of Kinda Famous, introducing 7 new songs that add a new flavor to the project. The album was well-received by fans when it first released in March earlier this year. Moreover, it serves as a bold reintroduction that celebrates her come-up, confidence, and unmatched Houston flavor. The expanded edition builds on the breakout project with new tracks, sharper bars, and even more attitude. KenTheMan is in her own lane and proves that she can hold her own weight in the rap game. Every verse feels fearless and self-assured, balancing slick wordplay with raw charisma. The production stays bass-heavy and unapologetically Southern, keeping her energy front and center. For longtime fans, the deluxe is a satisfying level-up and for newcomers, it’s the perfect entry point. Kinda Famous (Deluxe) is KenTheMan louder, prouder, and more polished.

Release Date: November 7, 2025

Genre: Rap/Hip-Hop

Album: Kinda Famous (Deluxe)

Tracklist For Kinda Famous (Deluxe)

Disc 1

  1. Where My…
  2. Parties & Beaches
  3. My Ball
  4. I Don’t Play
  5. Anyways, Whatever
  6. Need Me
  7. Black (Extended)

Disc 2

  1. Big Sh*t Talker
  2. First
  3. Yo Face
  4. Gimme More
  5. I Got Questions (feat. Kaliii)
  6. Can You
  7. Home
  8. Do It Like Me
  9. Slip & Slide
  10. Feelin You
  11. Still
  12. Cocky
  13. Black
  14. Try Me Pt. 2
  15. Baggage
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
