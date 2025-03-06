KenTheMan Kicks The Door In With Energetic Album "Kinda Famous"

KenTheMan continues her winning stream with a batch of hits that showcase her musical range and her confidence on the mic.

KenTheMan doesn't rely on animated voices or name-dropping on her songs. She has a hard, consistent flow and she knows how to ride an instrumental. Nothing complicated here, just hard-hitting music. She proves that she knows what fans like Kinda Famous. At 15 songs and just 37 minutes, KenTheMan proves she can effortlessly alternate between trap bangers and radio-friendly slow jams. She manages to do so with only guest feature, Kaliii.

Kinda Famous starts off with a bang. "Big Sh*t Talker" is one of KenTheMan's best songs to date. The bars are vicious and confident, while the instrumental evokes Dr. Dre's "Still D.R.E." Subsequent songs follow more of a conventional trap template, but Ken knows how to give them more oomph that most of her peers. Still, KenTheMan shines brightest when she changes up her style. "Can You" is a West Coast flavored cut characterized by a slinky instrumental. "Home," meanwhile, add lush piano keys and a vocal performance that proves KenTheMan is the complete package. Kinda Famous doesn't stick around for too long, which makes the desire to go back to it that much higher.

Kinda Famous tracklist:

  1. Big Sh*t Talker
  2. First
  3. Yo Face
  4. Gimme More
  5. I Got Questions (featuring Kaliii)
  6. Can You
  7. Home
  8. Do It Like Me
  9. Slip & Slide
  10. Feelin You
  11. Still
  12. Cocky
  13. Black
  14. Try Me Pt. 2
  15. Baggage (Bonus Track)

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
