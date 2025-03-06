KenTheMan Kicks The Door In With Energetic Album "Kinda Famous"

KenTheMan doesn't rely on animated voices or name-dropping on her songs. She has a hard, consistent flow and she knows how to ride an instrumental. Nothing complicated here, just hard-hitting music. She proves that she knows what fans like Kinda Famous. At 15 songs and just 37 minutes, KenTheMan proves she can effortlessly alternate between trap bangers and radio-friendly slow jams. She manages to do so with only guest feature, Kaliii.

Kinda Famous starts off with a bang. "Big Sh*t Talker" is one of KenTheMan's best songs to date. The bars are vicious and confident, while the instrumental evokes Dr. Dre's "Still D.R.E." Subsequent songs follow more of a conventional trap template, but Ken knows how to give them more oomph that most of her peers. Still, KenTheMan shines brightest when she changes up her style. "Can You" is a West Coast flavored cut characterized by a slinky instrumental. "Home," meanwhile, add lush piano keys and a vocal performance that proves KenTheMan is the complete package. Kinda Famous doesn't stick around for too long, which makes the desire to go back to it that much higher.

KenTheMan Refines Her Aggressive Style On New LP

