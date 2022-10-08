Houston rap star KenTheMan is back, this time with a fire new freestyle that finds her bragging about being the “Baddest” motherf*cker in the city over a track produced by @biggcuzbeats.

The last time we heard from the 28-year-old was back in August when she teamed up with 03 Greedo for “Drop Down,” but on her latest arrival (available exclusively on YouTube, Soundcloud, and Audiomack), the 2022 XXL Freshman rolls solo.

“I told him come and do a push-up in the p*ssy / Got the type of shit a n*gga can get took up in that p*ssy,” she raps within the first few seconds of the song, setting the tone for the raw, raunchiness that’s to come.

Both friends and fans have been showing love to the new freestyle, with Armani Caesar, Dreezy, Big Jade, and Mona Leo all dropping by the comment section to praise Ken.

Stream “Baddest” below, and let us know what your thoughts on the new track are in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

I bend it over, touch my toes so I’m bussin’ it

Throwin’ it, looking in his eyes and he lovin’ it