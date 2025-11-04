Royce Da 5’9” Breaks His Silence On Battle With Rare Health Condition

BY Caroline Fisher 508 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Royce Da 5'9" Health Condition Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 13: Rapper Royce da 5'9" attends the 2021 REVOLT Summit at 787 Windsor on November 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
During a recent interview with "Rolling Stone," Royce Da 5'9" opened up about his ongoing health struggles.

Royce Da 5'9" has managed to put out some impressive projects over the past few years. According to him, however, it's been far from easy.

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, he revealed that he's been battling some serious health issues, making his creative process all the more complex. Reportedly, he has a neurological condition called lingual dystonia, which causes spasms that impact the way he speaks and records music.

“There’s some kind of interruption in the nerve firing off in my tongue,” he explained. “My cranial nerves and my vagus nerve were all inflamed. I got a genetic condition called the COMT gene that processes dopamine slower than normal."

Read More: Bishop Brigante Passes Away As Drake, Royce Da 5'9, & Many More Share Tributes

Royce Da 5'9" Health Issues
Syndication: DetroitFreePress
Hip hop artist Royce Da 5'9" speaks during a rally put on by Detroit Council President Pro Tem Mary Sheffield on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Detroit Association of Black Organizations in Detroit. Speakers ranged from iconic Detroiters, activists and community leadersthat spoke on calls for justice and to direct the pain and protest towards progress and away from destruction. Ryan Garza / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"And when I did a neurochemistry test, [I found out] the left hemisphere of my brain produces less dopamine than the right," the rapper continued. "So not only is it less dopamine, but it’s an imbalance as well. When your dopamine is low, that’s like Parkinson’s, ADHD… I had involuntary movements in my face and in my tongue. So they went on this long thing where they would put me on all these different kinds of medicines.”

Fortunately, while it's been a long road filled with multiple improper diagnoses, Royce Da 5'9" says he's "almost through it.” He even claims that he's started recording again.

“I wish I was recording when we were doing this album,” he added of Big L's new posthumous album Harlem's Finest: Return of the King, which he executive produced.

Read More: Eminem Did Not Diss Jay-Z On New Song "Tobey" According To Royce Da 5'9"

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
courtney bell microdose Mixtapes Courtney Bell Calls On Detroit Icon Royce Da 5'9" To Help Release "Microdose" 1422
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Original Content Royce Da 5'9"'s Hardest Bars From "Book Of Ryan" 13.4K
SiriusXM Pandora Playback with Royce da 5'9" Music Royce Da 5'9" Reveals Grudge Over Kanye West & Big Sean Upstaging Slaughterhouse 1278
Royce Da 59 Lupe Fiasco Diss Beef Hip Hop News Music Royce Da 5'9" Sends Shots At Lupe Fiasco On New Song 2.6K
Comments 0