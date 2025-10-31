Pain On Paper 4 - Album by Big Boogie

Big Boogie is a beloved artist out of Memphis who fans have been waiting for a release from. On Halloween, the artist delivered for those fans with Pain On Paper 4. As you will hear, the tracklist is filled with shoutouts from DJ Drama. It really adds to the mixtape quality of this project, and enhances the listen. Meanwhile, we get some dope features here, including one from Lil Jon. This is an exciting project, and if you are a Big Boogie fan, then you will certainly enjoy this latest effort. You can take a listen, below.
Release Date: October 31, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Pain On Paper 4
- “9:32 PM in Houston” ft. DJ Drama
- “Pop My Shit”
- “2025” Feat. DJ Drama
- “Back Da F**k Up” ft. DJ Drama
- “Take Her Down”
- “My Lil Shit” ft. 187 Crash
- “We on That”
- “Show Out” ft. Lil Jon, YKNIECE, J. White Did It
- “Coming Home” ft. Anthony Q
- “Ain’t on a Thing”
- “Touchdown” ft. DJ Drama
- “Fuck They Feelings” ft. DJ Drama
- “Grind Mode” ft. Zillionaire Doe
- “Like That with Me”
- “Toot It Up”