Pain On Paper 4 - Album by Big Boogie

Memphis artist Big Boogie has returned with the fourth installment of his popular series, "Pain On Paper."

Big Boogie is a beloved artist out of Memphis who fans have been waiting for a release from. On Halloween, the artist delivered for those fans with Pain On Paper 4. As you will hear, the tracklist is filled with shoutouts from DJ Drama . It really adds to the mixtape quality of this project, and enhances the listen. Meanwhile, we get some dope features here, including one from Lil Jon . This is an exciting project, and if you are a Big Boogie fan, then you will certainly enjoy this latest effort. You can take a listen, below.

