Pain On Paper 4 - Album by Big Boogie

Memphis artist Big Boogie has returned with the fourth installment of his popular series, "Pain On Paper."

Big Boogie is a beloved artist out of Memphis who fans have been waiting for a release from. On Halloween, the artist delivered for those fans with Pain On Paper 4. As you will hear, the tracklist is filled with shoutouts from DJ Drama. It really adds to the mixtape quality of this project, and enhances the listen. Meanwhile, we get some dope features here, including one from Lil Jon. This is an exciting project, and if you are a Big Boogie fan, then you will certainly enjoy this latest effort. You can take a listen, below.

Release Date: October 31, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Pain On Paper 4
  1. “9:32 PM in Houston” ft. DJ Drama
  2. “Pop My Shit”
  3. “2025” Feat. DJ Drama
  4. “Back Da F**k Up” ft. DJ Drama
  5. “Take Her Down”
  6. “My Lil Shit” ft. 187 Crash
  7. “We on That”
  8. “Show Out” ft. Lil Jon, YKNIECE, J. White Did It
  9. “Coming Home” ft. Anthony Q
  10. “Ain’t on a Thing”
  11. “Touchdown” ft. DJ Drama
  12. “Fuck They Feelings” ft. DJ Drama
  13. “Grind Mode” ft. Zillionaire Doe
  14. “Like That with Me”
  15. “Toot It Up”
