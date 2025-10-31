The Reinvention - Album by DJ Premier & Ransom

DJ Premier is a legend of hip-hop production, while Ransom remains one of the best MCs in the game. When you combine these artists' talents together, you're going to get gold. That is exactly what happened on Friday, as the two dropped off their anticipated new album The Reinvention. This is a relatively short listen with just seven songs, although they make the most of their brief time together. The production is impeccable, while Ransom's rapping is on another level. Song like "Forgiveness" are absolutely hypnotic, while "Survivors Remorse" showcases Ransom's hunger. It's a great project that deserves your attention today.

