Amazing Graces - Song by DJ Premier & Ransom

DJ Premier and Ransom are teaming up for a new album called "The Reinvention," but first, they have a new single, "Amazing Graces."

DJ Premier and Ransom are a duo that you are going to hear a lot from going forward. This is because they are set to drop a new album called The Reinvention. Fans are excited for it, and that excitement was dialed up a notch on Friday as their new single "Amazing Graces" was released. DJ Premier delivers some incredible production, while Ransom delivers heavily on the word play. These two have great chemistry with one another, and it makes us excited for the full project. Needless to say, this has been a New Music Friday to remember.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!