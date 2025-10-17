Amazing Graces - Song by DJ Premier & Ransom

DJ Premier and Ransom are a duo that you are going to hear a lot from going forward. This is because they are set to drop a new album called The Reinvention. Fans are excited for it, and that excitement was dialed up a notch on Friday as their new single "Amazing Graces" was released. DJ Premier delivers some incredible production, while Ransom delivers heavily on the word play. These two have great chemistry with one another, and it makes us excited for the full project. Needless to say, this has been a New Music Friday to remember.
Release Date: October 17, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: The Reinvention
Quotable Lyrics from Amazing Graces
These n***as read off a script, when they see me they start to acting
School shooter, grey coat 45 when I lock the class in
Drunk nights, I would battle the Remy with lots of passion
Lost the war though, it was never easy to block a captain