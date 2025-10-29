Talking To Jesus - Song by Desiigner

Desiigner is having a huge moment right now, and it appears as though he is capitalizing on his new sound with "Talking To Jesus."

Desiigner is an artist who was known in the past as the guy who sounded too much like Future. However, in the past week or so, he has received lots of buzz thanks to his new sound. As we reported this morning, his latest freestyle shows a ton of growth in his sound. He is trying new things, and he is fully embracing a more classic and technical hip-hop style. In fact, he is capitalizing on this buzz with songs like "Talking To Jesus." Soulful vocal samples and smooth flows are what make this track stand out. It's a true departure from what we are used to, but you have to appreciate it. The growth is phenomenal, and we hope that Desiigner continues to make tracks like this.

Release Date: October 23rd, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Talking To Jesus

Still some things I gotta do, I gotta check off the list
I got money on my mind, I got respect on the wrist
My new bitch got diamonds on her, put the check on the fist
They can't count a hundred M's, I want the check when it hit

