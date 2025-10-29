Talking To Jesus - Song by Desiigner

Desiigner is an artist who was known in the past as the guy who sounded too much like Future. However, in the past week or so, he has received lots of buzz thanks to his new sound. As we reported this morning, his latest freestyle shows a ton of growth in his sound. He is trying new things, and he is fully embracing a more classic and technical hip-hop style. In fact, he is capitalizing on this buzz with songs like "Talking To Jesus." Soulful vocal samples and smooth flows are what make this track stand out. It's a true departure from what we are used to, but you have to appreciate it. The growth is phenomenal, and we hope that Desiigner continues to make tracks like this.