Bronx Coochie - Song by Cam'ron

In case you weren't paying attention on Tuesday, we reported that Cam'ron is currently suing J. Cole for the song "Ready '24." This move has polarized the internet, with many finding it to be poor form from Cam. However, the artist and It Is What It Is host doesn't seem to care about internet perception. Instead, he is going to do what he wants to do, when he wants to do it. Last night, he dropped off a new song called "Bronx Coochie," which is Cam having lots of fun. The song has a jazzy and old-timey hook, while Cam drops bars that fit the title of the song. It's a fun song, and one that will distract from the ongoing legal battle.
Release Date: October 29, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A