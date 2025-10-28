First Day Out - Song by Hoodrich Pablo Juan

BY Alexander Cole 139 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
hoodrich-pablo-juan hoodrich-pablo-juan
Hoodrich Pablo Juan is officially out of prison, and on Tuesday, he celebrated by dropping a "First Day Out" song.

Hoodrich Pablo Juan has been through a lot over the past five years. He has been locked up on RICO charges, much to the chagrin of himself, his friends, and his family. Fans have been waiting for the Atlanta legend to come home, and recently, they got their wish. In fact, to help celebrate his release from prison, the artist has come through with a new track called "First Day Out." First day out songs are always incredibly popular, and we're sure this one is going to follow that trend. From Hoodrich Pablo Juan's braggadocios lyrics to the phenomenal production, this song is a treat. With this newfound freedom, we will surely be getting a project soon, and we are very much looking forward to that.

Release Date: October 28, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
HoodRich Pablo Juan Freed Prison RICO Sentence Hip Hop News Music HoodRich Pablo Juan Reportedly Freed From Prison After RICO Sentence 3.5K
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat Music Lil Baby Reunites With HoodRich Pablo Juan After His Release From Prison 1.8K
Lil Baby In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia Pop Culture Hoodrich Pablo Juan Sends A Message To Young Thug From Prison 13.1K
News Hoodrich Pablo Juan & Smooky Margielaa "Can't Fall N Luv" In New Single 2.7K
Comments 0