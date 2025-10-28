First Day Out - Song by Hoodrich Pablo Juan

Hoodrich Pablo Juan has been through a lot over the past five years. He has been locked up on RICO charges, much to the chagrin of himself, his friends, and his family. Fans have been waiting for the Atlanta legend to come home, and recently, they got their wish. In fact, to help celebrate his release from prison, the artist has come through with a new track called "First Day Out." First day out songs are always incredibly popular, and we're sure this one is going to follow that trend. From Hoodrich Pablo Juan's braggadocios lyrics to the phenomenal production, this song is a treat. With this newfound freedom, we will surely be getting a project soon, and we are very much looking forward to that.