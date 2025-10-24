Fight the Power! - Album by Mike Shabb

Mike Shabb has been on one in 2025 as "Fight the Power!" is his third project. It was led off by singles "supercat!" and "crickets!"

Mike Shabb has long been one of Canada's more unique voices in the last several years. He disassociates from the cold blend of Toronto R&B and rap that Drake and Tory Lanez have popularized. Instead, he borrows a lot of sonic cues from East Coast hip-hop and underground rap to a degree. It's not a surprise that Mike Shabb went totally left either, though. "Pure militant vibes they cant put me ina box cuz I AM THE WAVE [wave emoji]… i used up all the music & creative knowledge i got on this one…" he said in an Instagram post about the project. "i named it “fight the power!” For the simple fact that im the top underdog in dis sh*t and i will never S***k D**k To be a part of this “rap industry." His bold words match the equally risky direction but it all pays off. Check out Fight the Power! below.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.