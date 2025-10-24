Fight the Power! - Album by Mike Shabb

Mike Shabb has long been one of Canada's more unique voices in the last several years. He disassociates from the cold blend of Toronto R&B and rap that Drake and Tory Lanez have popularized. Instead, he borrows a lot of sonic cues from East Coast hip-hop and underground rap to a degree. It's not a surprise that Mike Shabb went totally left either, though. "Pure militant vibes they cant put me ina box cuz I AM THE WAVE [wave emoji]… i used up all the music & creative knowledge i got on this one…" he said in an Instagram post about the project. "i named it “fight the power!” For the simple fact that im the top underdog in dis sh*t and i will never S***k D**k To be a part of this “rap industry." His bold words match the equally risky direction but it all pays off. Check out Fight the Power! below.
Release Date: October 24, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Tracklist for Fight the Power!
- neighborhood sniper!
- supercat!
- old dirty! + outro
- kool g!
- world is mine!
- look in the sky! + nightmares!
- TANK!
- crickets!
- gotti!
- rock steady! (feat.12kgotti)
- fight the power!
- terminator X (outro)