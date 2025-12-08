Melted Faces, Vol. 1 - Album by Mike Shabb

Montreal rapper and producer Mike Shabb has returned with a new projected called "Melted Faces, Vol. 1," and it's full of dope instrumentals.

Mike Shabb has become one of Canada's best new talents. From rapping to producing, Shabb can do it all. However, on his new project melted faces, vol. 1, Shabb has opted to stay in the producer lane. This new album contains 20 new songs, and they are all instrumentals. These instrumentals have some interesting names. Some of them, like "NDG!" and "HOCHELAGA!," are named after Burroughs in his home city of Montreal. If you like Shabb's producing style, then these new instrumentals are going to be for you.

