Melted Faces, Vol. 1 - Album by Mike Shabb

Mike Shabb has become one of Canada's best new talents. From rapping to producing, Shabb can do it all. However, on his new project melted faces, vol. 1, Shabb has opted to stay in the producer lane. This new album contains 20 new songs, and they are all instrumentals. These instrumentals have some interesting names. Some of them, like "NDG!" and "HOCHELAGA!," are named after Burroughs in his home city of Montreal. If you like Shabb's producing style, then these new instrumentals are going to be for you.
Release Date: December 5, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Melted Faces, Vol. 1
- GHOSTFACE!
- WAVES!
- TOGETHER!
- WADADADANG!
- 98' SNOWSTORM!
- TERRORDOME!
- BURGZ!
- CRACKHOUSE!
- BOOM J's!
- ZUNGUZUNG!
- POW!
- SIN CITY!
- REAL ROOT ROCK!
- 1993!
- NDG!
- HOCHELAGA!
- 4!49 AM!
- 2016!
- LUV YOU!
- GOODNIGHT! (PA FE SA)