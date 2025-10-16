This week, D'Angelo passed away at the age of 51 following a private battle with pancreatic cancer. Reactions to his passing continue to pour in, and yesterday (October 15), his daughter Imani Archer broke her silence. In an emotional Instagram post, she reflected on her time with her father, making it clear how devastating this loss is for her.

"Dear daddy," she began. "There are no words to describe this immeasurable loss. I’m in absolute disbelief and shock. You were my biggest hype man, my protector, my biggest musical inspiration, the kindest and most selfless man and the best father anyone could’ve ever had. No one will EVER measure up to how brave and strong you are. Till the very end, you made sure to protect me from anything that would scare or hurt me. I love you so much Daddy. I wish I had more time to spend with you.”

"For you to show me new music, play piano with me to our favorite songs, or to go back and forward about our favorite go to meals," Archer continued. "You’re a one of a kind soul, and I’m so grateful you chose me to be your daughter."

D'Angelo Death

"I’m not sure how I’ll be able to live on without you, but I’ll never forget all of your advice and things you’ve told me on how to get through this life," she concluded. "Dad…I miss you more than life and this is breaking my heart into a million pieces. I wish I could hold your hand just one more time. I will forever honor you and carry on your legacy Dad. Everything I do will always be for you. I’m gonna miss you and hearing your voice every single day. I’ll always be your BabyGirl😞❤️‍🩹💔 #fuckcancer🎗️."