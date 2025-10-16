D’Angelo’s Daughter Imani Breaks Her Silence On His Death In Heartbreaking Tribute

BY Caroline Fisher 183 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
D'Angelo Daughter Breaks Silence Music News
performs onstage during the Samsung Supper Club with D'Angelo at SXSW 2015 on March 15, 2015 in Austin, Texas.
D'Angelo passed away at the age of 51 this week following a long and private battle with pancreatic cancer.

This week, D'Angelo passed away at the age of 51 following a private battle with pancreatic cancer. Reactions to his passing continue to pour in, and yesterday (October 15), his daughter Imani Archer broke her silence. In an emotional Instagram post, she reflected on her time with her father, making it clear how devastating this loss is for her.

"Dear daddy," she began. "There are no words to describe this immeasurable loss. I’m in absolute disbelief and shock. You were my biggest hype man, my protector, my biggest musical inspiration, the kindest and most selfless man and the best father anyone could’ve ever had. No one will EVER measure up to how brave and strong you are. Till the very end, you made sure to protect me from anything that would scare or hurt me. I love you so much Daddy. I wish I had more time to spend with you.”

"For you to show me new music, play piano with me to our favorite songs, or to go back and forward about our favorite go to meals," Archer continued. "You’re a one of a kind soul, and I’m so grateful you chose me to be your daughter."

Read More: Beyonce Honors D’Angelo In Moving Statement Following His Death

D'Angelo Death

"I’m not sure how I’ll be able to live on without you, but I’ll never forget all of your advice and things you’ve told me on how to get through this life," she concluded. "Dad…I miss you more than life and this is breaking my heart into a million pieces. I wish I could hold your hand just one more time. I will forever honor you and carry on your legacy Dad. Everything I do will always be for you. I’m gonna miss you and hearing your voice every single day. I’ll always be your BabyGirl😞❤️‍🩹💔 #fuckcancer🎗️."

Since D'Angelo's passing, countless peers including Flavor Flav, Tyler The Creator, Nile Rogers, Missy Elliott, Beyonce, and more have paid tribute to him in heartfelt posts. His family released a statement shortly after his death was confirmed, calling on fans to join them in "celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world."

Read More: Lauryn Hill Reflects On D'Angelo's Legacy In Emotional Tribute

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Beyonce Honors D'Angelo Music News Music Beyonce Honors D’Angelo In Moving Statement Following His Death 608
Jill Scott DJ Premier The Alchemist Tribute D'Angelo Music News Music Jill Scott, DJ Premier, The Alchemist, & More Pay Tribute To D'Angelo 997
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sports Blake Griffin Felt Lack Of "Respect" From The Clippers During Trade 6.4K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 22.8K
Comments 1