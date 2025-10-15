START TO FiNiSH - Song by IDK & DMX

IDK just dropped off an incredible new track with DMX, that just so happens to come with production from Kaytranada.

For a couple of weeks now, IDK has been teasing a new song featuring DMX, with production from Kaytranada. This would be a dream set of collaborations for any artist. As a result, fans have been very excited for the final product. Well, today, we finally got to hear it, and it did not disappoint. The song is bouncy and fun as well, which makes sense when you realize Kaytranada is behind it. Meanwhile, IDK puts in a solid performance that matches the vibe of the song perfectly. As for the DMX vocals, they are used on the hook, and it is done in a respectful way. It is always good to hear the DMX voice, and with this track, it is certainly used properly.

Release Date: October 15, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: Even The Devil Smiles

Quotable Lyrics From START TO FiNiSH

K got that beat that make me feel like a wrestler (Yeah)
X got the voice that make me rap with my chest up (Yeah)
Ten years in, still sayin' I'm next up (Woo)
Pull up in the err, this ain't no Tesla
This ain't no Camry
Dashboard registration, where would the hammer be? (Brrt)
You can't handle me

