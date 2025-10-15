START TO FiNiSH - Song by IDK & DMX

For a couple of weeks now, IDK has been teasing a new song featuring DMX, with production from Kaytranada. This would be a dream set of collaborations for any artist. As a result, fans have been very excited for the final product. Well, today, we finally got to hear it, and it did not disappoint. The song is bouncy and fun as well, which makes sense when you realize Kaytranada is behind it. Meanwhile, IDK puts in a solid performance that matches the vibe of the song perfectly. As for the DMX vocals, they are used on the hook, and it is done in a respectful way. It is always good to hear the DMX voice, and with this track, it is certainly used properly.