Stay The Same - Song by Trippie Redd

Trippie Redd is going to be dropping "NDA" soon, and on Monday, he delivered yet another solid as ever single.

Runnin' up all these racks, know I won't change Runnin' up all these racks, I stay the same Tryna cut all ties, ho still on my line She out here tryna survive, bae you a waste of my time (Yeah) Been a vibe, out here on my line What's your type? I don't fuckin' know I'ma just go to Saturn, money don't make you matter

Trippie Redd is gearing up to drop a new album called NDA, and his recent string of singles have certainly drummed up a ton of hype. "Sketchy" and "Checklist" were impressive. These catchy and melodic songs are taking us back to the early Trippie days of 2017, albeit with more mature songwriting. On Monday, the artist came back with a new song in "Stay The Same." Once again, we get that melodic Trippie that everyone knows and loves. Just like previous singles, we get atmospheric yet oddly uplifting instrumentation. The artist clearly has a vision for this project, and we cannot wait to hear the whole thing.

About The Author

