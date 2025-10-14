Stay The Same - Song by Trippie Redd

Trippie Redd is gearing up to drop a new album called NDA, and his recent string of singles have certainly drummed up a ton of hype. "Sketchy" and "Checklist" were impressive. These catchy and melodic songs are taking us back to the early Trippie days of 2017, albeit with more mature songwriting. On Monday, the artist came back with a new song in "Stay The Same." Once again, we get that melodic Trippie that everyone knows and loves. Just like previous singles, we get atmospheric yet oddly uplifting instrumentation. The artist clearly has a vision for this project, and we cannot wait to hear the whole thing.
Release Date: October 13, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: NDA
Quotable Lyrics from Stay The Same
Runnin' up all these racks, know I won't change
Runnin' up all these racks, I stay the same
Tryna cut all ties, ho still on my line
She out here tryna survive, bae you a waste of my time (Yeah)
Been a vibe, out here on my line
What's your type? I don't fuckin' know
I'ma just go to Saturn, money don't make you matter