Checklist - Song by Trippie Redd

Trippie Redd is set to drop "NDA" soon, and with "Sketchy" dropping last week, the artist has returned with another single, "Checklist."

Later this year, Trippie Redd is expected to drop his new album NDA. Since announcing the project, Trippie has dropped a plethora of singles. We had the ehilarating "World Boss," while last Friday, the artist gave us something more emotional with "Sketchy." On his latest single, "Checklist," Trippie Redd meets us somewhere in the middle. This is a track that features smooth production, that certainly has some bite to it. As for Trippie Redd, he continues to give fans his melodic yet raspy flows that can change directions on a dime. Based on these singles, it is clear that NDA could be one of Trippie's best albums to date, which is a high bar.

