Say Wynne - Mixtape by Wynne

Wynne has been bubbling as of late, and she certainly has the respect of her peers. The artist has even been dubbed as Top 5 by the likes of Wale. Having said that, fans have been waiting for a mixtape, and on Tuesday, they got one. Say Wynne has arrived and it contains 13 tracks. These songs showcase Wynne's versatility, and her slick writing ability. The majority of the tracks are handled on her own, although we do get a Dame D.O.L.L.A. feature which makes sense given the Oregon connection. If you have been looking to get into Wynne, then definitely give this new mixtape a listen.
Release Date: October 14, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Say Wynne
- Northern Lights
- Show Sum
- Yeah Wynne
- Peekaboo ft. Dame D.O.L.L.A.
- The British Are Coming
- Deserve It
- Never Lose ft. Tinizeee
- Comb's Toyota
- Firefighter
- James Beard Award
- Big Stepper
- Snooze
- NEVERSTOPLOVINGTHISSHIT