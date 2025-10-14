Say Wynne - Mixtape by Wynne

Oregon rapper Wynne has been a rising star in the industry as of late, and her project "Say Wynne" is sure to turn some heads.

Wynne has been bubbling as of late, and she certainly has the respect of her peers. The artist has even been dubbed as Top 5 by the likes of Wale . Having said that, fans have been waiting for a mixtape, and on Tuesday, they got one. Say Wynne has arrived and it contains 13 tracks. These songs showcase Wynne's versatility, and her slick writing ability. The majority of the tracks are handled on her own, although we do get a Dame D.O.L.L.A. feature which makes sense given the Oregon connection. If you have been looking to get into Wynne, then definitely give this new mixtape a listen.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!