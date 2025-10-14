Peekaboo - Song by Wynne featuring Dame D.O.L.L.A.

Wynne is becoming one of the fastest rising stars of the hip-hop world. The Oregon native has been doing some incredible work, and her pen has caught the attention of artists like Wale. On Tuesday, she dropped off her Say Wynne mixtape, and it is already receiving praise. That tape just so happens to include an incredible collaboration with Dame D.O.L.L.A., AKA, Damian Lillard. The song is called "Peekaboo" and it features the exact same beat to Kendrick Lamar's song of the same name. This reference is going to get people excited, and Wynne certainly does the song a whole lot of justice.
Release Date: October 13, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Say Wynne
Quotable Lyrics From Peekaboo
They call mе Ja Morant, I get the dick vacuum sealеd
Faking for the 'gram, they should get you in the actor's guild
I hit the lotto, find me ripping out the plastic film
Got me crunching numbers, now my bills got abs of steel