Peekaboo - Song by Wynne featuring Dame D.O.L.L.A.

Wynne just dropped off a new collab with Dame D.O.L.L.A., and it was done over the beat to Kendrick Lamar's "Peekaboo."

Wynne is becoming one of the fastest rising stars of the hip-hop world. The Oregon native has been doing some incredible work, and her pen has caught the attention of artists like Wale . On Tuesday, she dropped off her Say Wynne mixtape, and it is already receiving praise. That tape just so happens to include an incredible collaboration with Dame D.O.L.L.A., AKA, Damian Lillard. The song is called "Peekaboo" and it features the exact same beat to Kendrick Lamar 's song of the same name. This reference is going to get people excited, and Wynne certainly does the song a whole lot of justice.

