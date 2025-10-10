No Blemishes - Song by Boldy James & Nicholas Craven

Boldy James and Nicholas Craven are one of the best rapper-producer duos out right now, and today, they dropped off "No Blemishes."

Can hеar my Uncle telling me "You got it, neph" Always running from the police I had to park the Monte Can hear them sirens in my ear from like two cars behind me Can hear that glass shatter right before it hit his temple Still can hear that old lady screaming out her kitchen window

Boldy James and Nicholas Craven are easily one of our favorite duos in hip-hop today. Montreal producer Nicholas Craven always comes through with some incredible sample-heavy production, while Boldy's writing continues to impress. After dropping more than a few albums together, it seems as though they are ready to drop more. How do we know? Well, on Friday, James and Craven came through with a new single called "No Blemishes." The song features some strong production, while Boldy James delivers honest, powerful, and moving bars. If you are a fan of these two artists, there is no reason why you wouldn't like this new track. We're sure we will be hearing more, very soon.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!