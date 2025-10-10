No Blemishes - Song by Boldy James & Nicholas Craven

Boldy James and Nicholas Craven are easily one of our favorite duos in hip-hop today. Montreal producer Nicholas Craven always comes through with some incredible sample-heavy production, while Boldy's writing continues to impress. After dropping more than a few albums together, it seems as though they are ready to drop more. How do we know? Well, on Friday, James and Craven came through with a new single called "No Blemishes." The song features some strong production, while Boldy James delivers honest, powerful, and moving bars. If you are a fan of these two artists, there is no reason why you wouldn't like this new track. We're sure we will be hearing more, very soon.
Release Date: October 10, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics From No Blemishes
Can hеar my Uncle telling me "You got it, neph"
Always running from the police I had to park the Monte
Can hear them sirens in my ear from like two cars behind me
Can hear that glass shatter right before it hit his temple
Still can hear that old lady screaming out her kitchen window