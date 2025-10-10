No Blemishes - Song by Boldy James & Nicholas Craven

BY Alexander Cole 47 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
boldy-james-no-blemishes boldy-james-no-blemishes
Boldy James and Nicholas Craven are one of the best rapper-producer duos out right now, and today, they dropped off "No Blemishes."

Boldy James and Nicholas Craven are easily one of our favorite duos in hip-hop today. Montreal producer Nicholas Craven always comes through with some incredible sample-heavy production, while Boldy's writing continues to impress. After dropping more than a few albums together, it seems as though they are ready to drop more. How do we know? Well, on Friday, James and Craven came through with a new single called "No Blemishes." The song features some strong production, while Boldy James delivers honest, powerful, and moving bars. If you are a fan of these two artists, there is no reason why you wouldn't like this new track. We're sure we will be hearing more, very soon.

Release Date: October 10, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics From No Blemishes

Can hеar my Uncle telling me "You got it, neph"
Always running from the police I had to park the Monte
Can hear them sirens in my ear from like two cars behind me
Can hear that glass shatter right before it hit his temple
Still can hear that old lady screaming out her kitchen window

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
boldy james nicholas craven no pun intended Songs Nicholas Craven Provides A Soulful Beat, While Boldy James Raps His Behind Off On "No Pun Intended" 1001
Nicholas-craven-interview Music Nicholas Craven On "Penalty Of Leadership" With Boldy James, Mike Shabb & Upcoming "Craven Inc" Album 1431
Mike Shabb Music Mike Shabb Talks Earl Sweatshirt Collab, Nicholas Craven Partnership & “Sewaside III” 1207
tha-god-fahim-nicholas-craven Mixtapes Tha God Fahim & Nicholas Craven Show Out On New Project "Ultimate Dump God" 536
Comments 0