Last Hope - Album by Doe Boy

Doe Boy remains one of the most beloved artists out of Cleveland, and on Wednesday, he dropped off his new album, "Last Hope."

Doe Boy has always made sure to put on for his city of Cleveland, Ohio. It is a city that is sometimes clowned on by the general public, but those who are from the city know just how amazing it can be. In fact, his latest album Last Hope is a love letter of sorts to his city. For instance, the album begins with the "King James Intro," a reference to LeBron James. Meanwhile, the "Shedeur Sanders Outro" is an obvious reference to the Cleveland Browns. This is a tight, 13-track album that fans are going to be happy with. It's great to see Doe Boy still active, and we're sure his supporters feel the same.

