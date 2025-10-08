Last Hope - Album by Doe Boy

Doe Boy has always made sure to put on for his city of Cleveland, Ohio. It is a city that is sometimes clowned on by the general public, but those who are from the city know just how amazing it can be. In fact, his latest album Last Hope is a love letter of sorts to his city. For instance, the album begins with the "King James Intro," a reference to LeBron James. Meanwhile, the "Shedeur Sanders Outro" is an obvious reference to the Cleveland Browns. This is a tight, 13-track album that fans are going to be happy with. It's great to see Doe Boy still active, and we're sure his supporters feel the same.
Release Date: October 8, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist For Last Hope
- King james Intro
- Hit Different
- Lil Will
- Public
- Tay Tay with Tay Keith
- It Be Like That
- Bigger Flex
- Cupid
- Retrograde
- Watch My Back
- However It Go
- Shedeur Sanders Outro
- Back Focused