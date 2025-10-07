Recently, up-and-coming rapper YP DA YG's life was tragically cut short following an explosive dispute with his nephew at a home in Jamaica, Queens. The 37-year-old, born Prince McFarlane, died of gunshot wounds late last week. Per New York Daily News, his nephew was allegedly the one to pull the trigger, and shot himself in the head not long after. They both died at a local hospital.

Reportedly, the dispute was about the sale of their family home, which had recently been listed for sale at $600K. A cousin of YP DA YG suspects that his nephew could have allegedly been inside the house with the "WAKE AND BAKE" performer for several hours before deciding to turn the gun on himself. That same cousin lives in the basement of the home, and discovered YP DA YG's body around midnight on Friday (October 3).

A gun was found on the scene, and while investigators are still looking into the case, they are not searching for any more suspects.

YP DA YG Death

YP DA YG had been gaining momentum in the Queens trap scene leading up to his death. Photos shared on his Instagram profile show him posing with the likes of 50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, and more. He even paid tribute to a fallen friend named Gregory Peterson last year after he died in a tragic moped accident.

"@gregory9342 from Packing Bags, Sweepin the Barbershop, Wheeling Bikes , fighting n****s in School, bagging girls in liberty pool, working for Herb, selling weed, Nights in the Bando," his heartfelt post began. "U name it We did it. I smoked my very first blunt with u in the KFC lot when it was on sutphin. U can't say 5Block without including you. You've been thru it ALL and still remained Humble. 36 years of friendship in the BLINK of an Eye gone 😪."