Hair Dye - Song by Lil Peep

During Lil Peep's run in 2016 and 2017, he was one of the most beloved artists of the underground. Merging rock with the burgeoning SoundCloud rap aesthetic, Peep was able to become a darling of the youth. Unfortunately, the artist passed in 2017, robbing us of an artistic evolution that was on the verge of coming to fruition. However, over the last decade or so, we have gotten a steady amount of posthumous releases. Peep had tons of songs in the vault, and one of them just so happens to be "Hair Dye." This song has that signature Peep sound to it, and the pop-rock vocal stylings will certainly take you back.
Release Date: October 3, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Hair Dye
She makes the boys stare (She makes the boys stare)
At her legs (At her legs)
It's not that I don't care, I swear
You're all in my head (You're all in my head)
Playing with your hair (Playing with your hair)
Laying in my bed (Laying in my bed)