Petty (Whistle) - Song by Cam'ron

Cam'ron has been dropping a steady dose of freestyles on "It Is What It Is" as of late, and as you can imagine, this has led to fans clamoring for some new music. Cam is not one to disappoint the masses, and this week, he dropped off "Petty (Whistle)." Overall, this is a unique track with some production that only Cam could rap over. The whistle in the title certainly makes a lot of sense when you consider how often the whistle shows up throughout the production. Having said that, this is most definitely a dope track, and one that we think a lot of Cam fans will appreciate with time. You can check it out and rate it below.