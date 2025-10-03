Petty (Whistle) - Song by Cam'ron

BY Alexander Cole
camron-petty-whistle camron-petty-whistle
Cam'ron has been doing his thing as of late with "It Is What It Is," but he is still out here making music, and his single "Petty" is proof.

Cam'ron has been dropping a steady dose of freestyles on "It Is What It Is" as of late, and as you can imagine, this has led to fans clamoring for some new music. Cam is not one to disappoint the masses, and this week, he dropped off "Petty (Whistle)." Overall, this is a unique track with some production that only Cam could rap over. The whistle in the title certainly makes a lot of sense when you consider how often the whistle shows up throughout the production. Having said that, this is most definitely a dope track, and one that we think a lot of Cam fans will appreciate with time. You can check it out and rate it below.

Release Date: October 1, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
