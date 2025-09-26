Toosii has been going down some different sonic paths as of late, like the acoustic/country tinged "Even Then."

She got her own house, own car, like three phones One for the work, could only work through the week, though (Uh) One for the trick 'cause she keep him on B-roll And another for me 'cause she knowin' how we roll We go way back, her mama was fightin' through chemo' She was in a dark place, like for the evil

But it seems like Toosii is sticking with pop and relative subgenres, potentially for a new album rollout? Even if it's not for that, we are enjoying these cuts in this vein from him. "Please Don't Go" is the latest offering and it comes with a surprising feature.

Toosii has been some making some changes in his life as of late. They have varied in their impact, with some being more cosmetic than anything else. But the New York native has also been experimenting with new sounds and genres.

