Toosii has been some making some changes in his life as of late. They have varied in their impact, with some being more cosmetic than anything else. But the New York native has also been experimenting with new sounds and genres.
Typically known for his rap and R&B style, Toosii has been leaning more toward pop and acoustic aesthetics lately. It started with his solo single "Even Then," which also saw him perform it with a more country instrumental.
But it seems like Toosii is sticking with pop and relative subgenres, potentially for a new album rollout? Even if it's not for that, we are enjoying these cuts in this vein from him. "Please Don't Go" is the latest offering and it comes with a surprising feature.
It's NBA YoungBoy, who you all know doesn't make music anywhere close to this. But his singing and heartfelt lyrics complement this track about a relationship that's not too stable.
It is a shocking moment; however, it's not for the fact that they are performing together. Toosii is one of the two opening acts for YB's Make America Slime Again tour. He's hitting the stage with the Louisiana product up until October 24.
This will be a fun future moment for concertgoers as they will assuredly perform this together. See if it hits with the link below.
Toosii & NBA YoungBoy "Please Don't Go"
Quotable Lyrics:
She got her own house, own car, like three phones
One for the work, could only work through the week, though (Uh)
One for the trick 'cause she keep him on B-roll
And another for me 'cause she knowin' how we roll
We go way back, her mama was fightin' through chemo'
She was in a dark place, like for the evil