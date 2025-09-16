Young Thug Reflected On His "Power" On This Day 10 Years Ago

On September 16, 2015, Young Thug released Slime Season, a classic trap mixtape that served as a foundational piece in an ascent that turned him into a household name just a few short years later. The project was a watershed moment that cemented Thugger's status as one of the game's most out there and unique talents. While the entire tape is filled with tracks that hold up to this day, one of the brightest examples is "Power."

Over a smooth beat produced by London on Da Track, Thug delivers a signature performance about the struggles that come with his then-new fame. He effortlessly glides between his distinct flows, one again reminding fans of his dexterity when it comes to putting together a record. What Thugger achieved at the time of this song's original release was far from conventional. Even with acts like Future showing that it was possible to succeed in the lane that ardent purists unfairly dubbed "mumble rap."

When Slime Season first dropped, "Power" was a perfect example of how Thugger pushed hip-hop's boundaries. He used his voice in new ways, adding emotional weight and a distinctness to his style that separated him from others who came before him. Ten years on, the style he deployed on this song and tape has almost become the norm.

"Power" and the entire Slime Season mixtape (as well as its sequels), showed that Young Thug was well ahead of his time when it came to how hip-hop would evolve, and Thug himself wound up near the forefront of that change. Here's to 10 years of the song and the tape from which it came. Relisten to a classic Thugger track down below.

Young Thug - "Power"

Quotable Lyrics: