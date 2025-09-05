Veeze Calls His Haters The "L.O.A.T" On New Single

It’s been over two years since Detroit rapper Veeze released Ganger. The album received a lot of critical acclaim, and ranked within the top five of our end-of-year list for 2023. Since then, he's dropped a few singles and done some collaborations with Lil Yachty on “Sorry Not Sorry” and “Can’t Be Crete Boy.” In late August, he appeared with Rob49 on Twitch star PlaqueBoyMax's "In The Booth" series. All of this has led up to "L.O.A.T," his first solo cut since mid-2024.

"L.O.A.T" stands for "Lamest Of All Time," which is how Veeze feels about pocket watchers and people who flex their success for validation. The verse features a lot of Veeze's trademark wit, with references to WWE (I had to tell that lil b***h, "Suck it, suck it", I went DX on a h*e) and calling his haters "cheap and broke."

The beat has some bounce to it as well, matching Veeze's more restrained, not particularly interested flow. They complement each other very well, and it makes for a track that's pretty fun to listen to and will sound smooth in the car.

Veeze has confirmed that a new project is on the way, titled Worst Tape. He posted a draft of the tracklist on Instagram recently and this track was on that. We'll see what else he has in store for fans after a couple of years without a full-length release. He has not provided a release date or much information beyond the name of the project at this point. Until we get some more insight, take a listen to "L.O.A.T" before.

Veeze - "L.O.A.T"

