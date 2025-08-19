Denzel Washington Goes Off On The Concept Of Cancel Culture

Denzel Washington isn't buying into cancel culture one bit. The acclaimed actor went off on the idea of it during a recent interview with Complex to promote Highest 2 Lowest. In the clip caught by Vlad TV, he speaks with controlled by intense frustration on the matter.

"What does that mean, canceled?" he asked. "It means you lose public support, the interviewer explained. "Who cares? What made public support so important to begin with?" Washington replied.

The interviewer said it's because most people now view followers "as currency." But even though that is a very accurate description of today's world, Washington stands by how idiotic it all is. "I don’t care who’s following. You can’t lead and follow at the same time. And you can’t follow and lead at the same time. I don’t follow anybody... I follow God."

He then quipped, "I have hope in man. But look around — it ain’t working out so well." Showing his wisdom, the Remember The Titans actor dished out advice for those thinking about chasing clout and attention.

"Forget being followed. You can’t be canceled if you haven’t signed up. Don’t sign up." Again, while he didn't get out of control, you could tell that he despises this topic.

"Don't get me started. My chest started hurting. You know, my chest is getting tight talking about it. I could['nt] care less."

This isn't his only spicy rant in recent days, though. A couple of days prior, Denzel Washington went off on the "opinionaires" in the sports world. In particular, he was asked about the criticism and pressure on Shedeur Sanders and Bronny James.

Per Sports Illustrated, he snapped, "They’re on all the shows, a bunch of the guys, a couple that have played, but most of them who haven’t who have an opinion about what something should be when they haven’t done it. Those who can do. Those who can’t talk about those who can. Those who have know what they’re talking about. Those who haven’t, don’t. Period. That’s how I feel about that. Too much talking. Too much talking. Everybody got an opinion. Everybody’s sitting around getting fat. You know, thinking they know how to do it. Just ‘cuz you can sit behind a desk and chit chat doesn’t mean you can do a damn thing."

These viral sound bites have all come in the midst of the rollout for his movie with Spike Lee and A$AP Rocky, Highest 2 Lowest. It will hit theaters on August 22, followed by an Apple TV+ release on September 5.