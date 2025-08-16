Roy Woods & Chow Lee Show Love To The Ladies On "One Night Stand"

Roy Woods and Chow Lee have linked up for the flirtatious R&B cut, "One Night Stand," a pretty fun new single.

Roy Woods recently celebrated the ten-year anniversary of his breakthrough release, EXIS. The Ep got him some looks from fans as one of the most exciting new figures in the R&B game, and collaborations and tours with Drake also made it seem like Woods was the next man up.

Ten years later and things have not quite panned out as planned. Still, it would be impossible to say that Woods has been anything but a success story. He remains a fan favorite and his music is still quite good, as shown on Dark Nights earlier this year.

That has not changed on his latest single, a collaboration with New York City mainstay Chow Lee, on the track "One Night Stand." This is not the first time they've done a song together. They previously teamed up for "tequila vacay" in October 2024. This duo is proving to be a productive one, through two tracks together.

Chow Lee is a melodic rapper in a similar lane as Cash Cobain. He does his thing on the back half of the track. However, Woods' vocal performance is a bit of a show stealer. He does a great job on a beat that feels like something Drake himself would have done very well on in 2016 or 2017.

Both of them play the role of "smooth talker" pretty well, with Woods being much more direct in his lyrical content than Lee is. Although, Lee does close his verse with "I love to play games, I guess I'm scared of bein' serious / Nutted in her last time we f****d, I pray she get her period."

Overall, "One Night Stand" is a quality track, and one worth checking out. You can listen to it yourself below.

Roy Woods & Chow Lee - "One Night Stand"

Quotable Lyrics:

Straight from the bed to my car
Way that you sex, there ain't no choice
Girl, you the baddest by far
Ooh, she savvy savage, ooh, she bad bad, uh
She know I got her, them hoes big mad, oh
Ain't trickin' but for her, I'm poppin’ big bands, uh

