BlakeIANA Is "On BS Again" On New Zaytoven-Produced Single

BlakeIANA is a budding rapper from St. Louis, Missouri. The new MC signed with 300 Entertainment in 2023, having only been pursuing music professionally for about a year. Last year, she dropped Back In The Field, her first mixtape. It featured an appearance from fellow St. Louis rapper, Sexyy Red, among others. Now, she's back with "On BS Again," a direct and unapologetic declaration of confidence and authenticity.

The production, done by the great Zaytoven, is simple yet effective, feeling reminiscent of some of his past beats. There are some hard drums and a nice synth loop that provides the perfect backdrop for BlakeIANA's commanding presence. It's the kind of instrumental does just enough to keep Blake at the forefront of a listener's mind.

Lyrically, "On BS Again" is not particularly subtle. BlakeIANA pulls no punches, with a similar carefree attitude to her St. Louis contemporary. She addresses her detractors and making it clear that she is not the one to mess with. The hook, "She go on that bulls**t again" is a one that will quickly get stuck in your head. She blends boasts about her success with warnings to anyone who might challenge her. All of her boasts come with an unbothered demeanor that makes her feel authentic.

"On BS Again" is as self-assured as it gets, and that type of belief in oneself can get you very far. It's a track that captures the essence of a modern, independent artist who is fully in control of her narrative. With a banging beat and an undeniable swagger, it's clear that BlakeIANA will be someone to watch in the future. Check it out below.

BlakeIANA - "On BS Again"

Quotable Lyrics: