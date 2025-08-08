Amaarae Delivers A Dance Epic With "BLACK STAR"

When you think of the modern pop stars, who comes to mind? Taylor Swift? Billie Eilish? Sabrina Carpenter? Another that will be entering your brain more often is Amaarae from Ghana. She's (fairly) quietly been building a strong catalog since 2020.
But she's broken through as recently as 2023 with her sophomore record, Fountain Baby. On that project, the 31-year-old put forth some entrancing genre-bending tracks pulling from R&B, hip-hop, Afropop, and more.
On BLACK STAR, Amaarae is opting for more dance pop tunes that once again don't stick to cookie cutter formula. Compared to a majority of the acts in this genre, she's definitely one of the most daring. She's tapping into her native sounds as well electronic, while utilizing her sexy and whispery delivery encouraging you to join her on the dancefloor.
But outside of her unique voice, she's also utilizing irresistible grooves and peer-pressuring lyrics on songs like "Starkilla." "Ketamine, coke, and molly / Ketamine, coke, and molly / I'm 'bout to serve somebody / I’m 'bout to serve somebody," she repeats on the chorus.
Overall, Amaarae puts on for her country and represents the dancehall and Afro fusions that she's helped bring into the mainstream well. The project features a diverse cast of performers, producers, and songwriters, showcasing her broad appeal.
Leading up to its release, the "Angels in Tibet" songwriter put out just one single "S.M.O." (Slut Me Out) back in June.
Check out BLACK STAR below.
Read More: Top 5 Hip-Hop Sets Of Osheaga 2025
Amaarae BLACK STAR
BLACK STAR Tracklist:
- Stuck Up
- Starkilla with Bree Runway, Starkillers
- ms60 with Naomi Campbell
- Kiss Me Thru The Phone pt 2 with PinkPantheress
- B2B
- She Is My Drug
- Girlie-Pop!
- S.M.O.
- Fineshyt
- Dove Cameron
- Dream Scenario with Charlie Wilson
- 100DRUM
- FREE THE YOUTH