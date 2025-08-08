Amaarae Delivers A Dance Epic With "BLACK STAR"

Amaarae put out the fantastic "Fountain Baby" in 2023 and she's proving that she's a force to be reckoned with for good on "BLACK STAR."

On BLACK STAR, Amaarae is opting for more dance pop tunes that once again don't stick to cookie cutter formula. Compared to a majority of the acts in this genre, she's definitely one of the most daring. She's tapping into her native sounds as well electronic, while utilizing her sexy and whispery delivery encouraging you to join her on the dancefloor.

