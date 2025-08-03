araabMUZIK Returns With Hypnotic Sequel "Electronic Dream 2"

Fourteen years after reshaping the sonic boundaries of hip-hop, araabMUZIK returns with Electronic Dream 2, the long-anticipated sequel to his 2011 underground opus. In 12 tracks just under he plunges listeners back into the producer’s signature sound—a volatile mix of ethereal trance textures and MPC-fueled hip-hop grit. araabMUZIK has built a career on being a self-made musician with one of the most unique sounds in the genre.

Opening with the previously teased “3AM,” the project immediately signals a continuation of mood over bombast. Standouts like “Til You Drop” and “Reach Out” carry forward the DNA of the original Electronic Dream, while the album’s haunting closer, “Half a World Away,” settles into a melancholic haze that defines much of the sequel’s tone.

Critics have praised the project’s immersive atmosphere, though some argue it lacks the reckless innovation that gave the first installment its cult status. The Guardian described “Til You Drop” as a flash of the original’s brilliance, while calling the trap-tinged “Reach Out” overly ambitious and uneven in execution.

Still, Electronic Dream 2 feels less like an attempt to chase trends and more like a testament to araabMUZIK’s evolution. Once known for his blistering live MPC sets and early work with Dipset, the Rhode Island producer now channels his precision into mood-driven explorations that resist commercial urgency.

Fifteen years after landing on Pitchfork’s “Top 50 Albums of 2011,” araabMUZIK’s return reaffirms his legacy without pandering to nostalgia. Instead, Electronic Dream 2 deepens his original vision—still warped, still restless, and still unmistakably his own.

