According to Justin Timberlake, Lyme Disease can be "relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically."

Today, Justin Timberlake took to Instagram with a lengthy message to his supporters. In it, he opens up about the health issues he's currently dealing with. This appears to be a response to backlash he's received amid his tour. Recently, some have accused him of failing to give his performances his all.

"As many of you know, I’m a pretty private person. But as I’m reflecting on the tour and festival tour – I want to tell you a little bit about what’s going on with me," he wrote in part, per TMZ. "Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease -— which I don’t say so you feel bad for me –– but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes."

"If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically," Timberlake continued. "When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness. I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going."

Justin Timberlake Lyme Disease

"Not only did I prove my mental tenacity to myself but, I now have so many special moments with all of you that I will never forget," the Grammy-winner added. "I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself. But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted."

Fans and peers in Timberlake's comments section are out in full force sharing words of support.

"You deserve some rest and next time you come back with a new project, we'll be there for you," one supporter says. "We love and support you," another writes. And are grateful to have shared these wonderful moments of the 'Forget Tomorrow' tour."

