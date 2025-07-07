Love Island contestant Cierra Ortega has left the show "for personal reasons" after old social media posts resurfaced online in which she allegedly used a derogatory term for Chinese people. In the post in question, she vented about Botox treatments and used the word while referring to her eyes, according to BBC.

While Ortega has been participating in the reality TV series, her parents have been running her social media account. In the wake of the drama, they put out the following statement: "As Cierra's parents, this has been one of the most painful weeks of our lives. We've seen the posts, the headlines, the hurt and the hate. And while Cierra hasn't seen any of it yet, we have. And so have the people who love her. We're not here to justify or ignore what's surfaced. We understand why people are upset, and we know accountability matters. But what's happening online right now has gone far beyond that. The threats. The cruel messages. The attacks on her family, her friends, even her supporters, it's heartbreaking. It's uncalled for. And no one deserves that kind of hate, no matter what mistake they've made."

Cierra Ortega's parents continued: "While Cierra is not in the villa anymore, she is still away. She hasn't had the chance to process any of this or speak for herself. But we know our daughter. We know her heart. And when she returns, we believe she'll face this with honesty, growth, and grace. While she'll always be our little girl, she's also a woman, one who will take responsibility in her own time and her own voice. Until then, we're simply asking for compassion. For patience. For basic human decency. Not just for her, but for everyone caught in the middle of this. Thank you to those who've continued to show love, even when it's not easy."

The drama with Cierra Ortega comes after Megan Thee Stallion made an appearance on Love Island USA, last month. She did in promotion of her new swimsuit line, which some of the contestants rocked for the episode.