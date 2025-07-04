Recently, China Walker's family confirmed that she has passed away at the age of 30, per AllHipHop. Reportedly, she died of a rare and aggressive form of ovarian cancer, which she was battling for roughly two years.

“Most don’t know, China has been fighting a rare aggressive ovarian cancer for 2 years,” her twin sister and the other half of rap duo Cam & China wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (July 2). “Tonight, she transitioned and is now resting peacefully. Give me time to grieve in peace, but know she loved all our supporters.”

The post arrived alongside a photo of Cam holding China's hand in what appeared to be her final moments. In her caption, she encouraged her followers to check in with their loved ones regularly. “Check on yo people, you never know what they are going thru until it’s too late,” she urged.

China Walker Death

Cam & China first started to gain recognition in 2016 when they unleashed their self-titled EP. The Inglewood-based sisters went viral on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, racking up millions of views and earning praise from the likes of 50 Cent, Ty Dolla Sign, E-40, and many more. They also appeared in the second season of HBO Max’s series Rap Sh*t.

During a 2016 interview with XXL, China was asked about standout moments in her career. "I would say the biggest moment is putting our first EP out and finally getting a body of work out," she said at the time. "'We Gon Make It' is pretty dope. We get a lot of people that listen to that song and it’s very motivational. It’s the last one on the EP and is different from the rest of the songs. It meant a lot to us too because it’s coming from a real place. Just people gravitating to that song."