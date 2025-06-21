Janice Combs has become a striking presence in the federal trial of her son, Sean “Diddy” Combs since his proceedings began on May 12, 2025.

In her latest appearance, she took a moment with the media to showcase her accompanying pup. Ms. Combs and dog would be swarmed by the paparazzi while leaving the courtroom on Friday, June 20, after this week proceedings. Diddy’s mother appeared in great spirits.

Janice Combs has shown unwavering support, seated in the courtroom each day as her son faces allegations of assault, coercion, and abuse from multiple women.Her courtroom appearance has sparked its own conversation. Dressed in rhinestone-studded outfits and bold wigs, Janice’s fashion choices contrast the trial’s somber tone.

Janice Combs Diddy Trial

Outside the courtroom, Janice has publicly rejected the charges, calling the trial a “public lynching” of her son. Her comments echo the defense’s portrayal of Diddy as a targeted figure, and not the predator depicted in the accusations. She blames media frenzy and opportunism for distorting public perception before any verdict has been reached.

Her presence walks a line between personal devotion and public influence. Supporters commend her strength, while critics warn her emotional visibility could affect jury impartiality. Still, her resolve contributes to the defense narrative, adding a human dimension to a trial that threatens a legacy built over decades.

As the legal battle unfolds, Janice Combs stands not just as a mother, but as a symbol of resistance and loyalty, embodying the emotional weight behind one of hip-hop’s most pivotal courtroom sagas.

Diddy's trial has featured high-profile testimonies from the mogul's associates. The trial began with a viral testimony from the mogul's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. The model and singer testified that Diddy paid her $20 million in a settlement between the two at the end of 2023.

Diddy pleaded "not guilty" during his arraignment in September 2024. Others to testify so far include former assistant Capricorn Clark and recording artist Kid Cudi.