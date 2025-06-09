D2x Delivers Deeply Personal EP "Boy In The Blue Hoodie"

D2x has been growing a following for his jazz rap style that sounds expensive and well put together. More of that is brought to this new EP.

It's a four-track EP that is here to tide listeners over until his next album which has no major updates as of yet. But that doesn't mean there's little effort being dumped into Boy In The Blue Hoodie. In fact, there's a lot for project of this length.

D2x is an artist you need to check out if you are a fan of the Chicago artists that were coming out in the early 2000s. Yes, that includes Kanye West . The Windy City native isn't on that level yet, but he's tastefully paying homage to his chipmunk soul era with his own twist. That being with his initial roots in jazz rap and combining that on his latest project, Boy In The Blue Hoodie.

