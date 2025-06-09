D2x Delivers Deeply Personal EP "Boy In The Blue Hoodie"

D2x is an artist you need to check out if you are a fan of the Chicago artists that were coming out in the early 2000s. Yes, that includes Kanye West. The Windy City native isn't on that level yet, but he's tastefully paying homage to his chipmunk soul era with his own twist. That being with his initial roots in jazz rap and combining that on his latest project, Boy In The Blue Hoodie.
It's a four-track EP that is here to tide listeners over until his next album which has no major updates as of yet. But that doesn't mean there's little effort being dumped into Boy In The Blue Hoodie. In fact, there's a lot for project of this length.
But due that's what also makes D2x tick. He's not going to do anything halfway and that could be because of how many responsibilities he has in his personal life.
While talking about the inspiration for this EP on his Instagram D2x said, "it’s a reminder to me of how far I’ve come in my life, as a man, as a son, a brother, an uncle, a lover, and a musician. Along with having faith in myself to continue going!!!"
You can hear how he applied that to every track here. The opener, "'Twas The Day," finds him passionately looking back at where he's come from and how he's "GROWN as a human being."
The tape ends of with a bold and confident closer in "Blue Ocean Water" as D2x makes it a promise to himself and everyone out there that he's coming for that coveted G.O.A.T. status.
Check out the personal offering from D2x below.
D2x Boy In The Blue Hoodie
Boy In The Blue Hoodie Tracklist:
- 'Twas The Day
- Light Up The Lake
- Miles Away
- Blue Ocean Water