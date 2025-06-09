Sly Stone, Frontman Of Sly & The Family Stone, Dies At 82

Coachella Valley Music &amp; Arts Festival 2010 - Day 3
INDIO, CA - APRIL 18: Musician Sly Stone performs during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music &amp; Art Festival 2010 held at The Empire Polo Club on April 18, 2010 in Indio, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images)
Sly Stone's family confirmed the news of the legendary musician's passing in a statement on Monday.

Sly Stone, the legendary musician best know for leading the iconic group Sly and the Family Stone, has died at the age of 82. His family confirmed his passing in a statement on Monday morning. They noted that he had been battling with COPD and other underlying health issues.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved dad, Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone," they began "After a prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues, Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family. While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come."

Sly Stone's Legacy

The family noted the profound impact Stone had on the development of funk, soul, R&B, rock and psychedelic music during his career. "Sly was a monumental figure, a groundbreaking innovator, and a true pioneer who redefined the landscape of pop, funk, and rock music. His iconic songs have left an indelible mark on the world, and his influence remains undeniable," they further wrote.

The family also revealed that Sly completed a screenplay before his death, which they hope to put out at some point in the future. "In a testament to his enduring creative spirit, Sly recently completed the screenplay for his life story, a project we are eager to share with the world in due course, which follows a memoir published in 2024," they wrote. "We extend our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of love and prayers during this difficult time. We wish peace and harmony to all who were touched by Sly's life and his iconic music. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your unwavering support."

Earlier this year, Questlove directed Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius), a documentary for Hulu that examines the life, career, and legacy of Sly and the Family Stone. It features appearances from Andre 3000, D'Angelo, Chaka Khan, Q-Tip, and many more.

